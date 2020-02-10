Storm Smashes Back Porch With a Tree 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:49s - Published Storm Smashes Back Porch With a Tree Occurred on February 6, 2020 / Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "My back porch camera captured intense storm winds taking down trees and clearing the entire porch." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this