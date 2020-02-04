Global  

Arab High School students create life-saving kits for entire district

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Recalled.

Arab city schools students are a little safer tonight - all thanks to their peers.

Arab high school students created more than 200 emergency kits for every single classroom and school bus in the district.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the students who organized the project about why they feel the kits are needed.

In every single emergency kit there is something inside that can help possibly save a life.

There is a bandage gauze set and a tourniquet set in case anyone may need it," the j-r-o-t-c and the family career and community leaders of america at arab high school made these go- bags.

There are bandages... candy for diabetics....steril e gloves... and even a device to break car windows.

Students hand-picked every item... made the labels for each bag... and added instructions for everything inside.

The groups involved told me they were trying to decide how they would give back to the community and found a major problem within their school... which led to all this.

Cadet major tyler lawson, arab jrotc "one way we do that is by doing a service-learning project throughout the year and working jrotc and our school security officers, we realized that our teachers didn't have a first aid kit in all of their classrooms," cadet major lawson and the entire group told me this is not just a project... but something that can help better the quality of life around the school and community.

Nat pop of slogan for school and now... they hope with each bag... they'll keep at least one kid... parent... or resident safe from harm.

Reporting in arab... alexis scott waay-31 news the school received several donations from the community - 8 groups in total.

There's also a training video provided for every




