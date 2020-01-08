Global  

Justin Bieber donates money to fan for mental health awareness

Justin Bieber donates money to fan for mental health awareness

Justin Bieber donates money to fan for mental health awareness

Justin Bieber donated $100,000 dollars to a fan in New York who was raising money for mental health awareness.
Justin Bieber donates $100K to fan's mental health charity

Bieber has been open about his own mental health struggles, and notably took time away from the...
Bieber has been open about his own mental health struggles, and notably took time away from the...



