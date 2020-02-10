Anti-CAA protests: Jamia protesters march to Parliament, pushed back| OneIndia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:42s
Supreme Court asks how can 4-month-old protest; Jamia protesters march to Parliament pushed back by barricades; Police unleash lathicharge on Jamia protesters; Police register molestation complaint in Gargi case, Gargi College principal speaks up, China appreciates Indian PM's offer to help amid Coronavirus outbreak and more news

