Rare footage captures massive glacier calving in Alaska

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Wesley Young, a 24-year-old helicopter tour pilot, captured the Columbia glacier calving in Prince William Sound, Alaska.
The calving which is caused by the forward movement of the glacier destabilising the edge and caused large chunks of ice to crash into Alaskan waters.

Wesley told Newsflare: "Being a helicopter tour pilot in Alaska I have seen many calvings almost daily, however, I have never seen one that large." "This is considered a very large calving," he emphasised.

According to a recent report, the Columbia glacier has retreated more than 20 kilometres since around 1980.

While some glacial melt is normal, this was a far larger calve than is usually witnessed in the area.

The dramatic footage was captured on June 11, 2019.




