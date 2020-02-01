Toothpicks provided in lift so Chinese residents don't have to touch buttons to prevent spread of coronavirus

Toothpicks were provided in a lift for the residents to press buttons amid the coronavirus outbreak in northern China.

The video, shot in the city of Yuncheng in Shanxi Province on February 6, shows a woman taking a toothpick from a foam block attached to the inner wall of a lift, using it to press the button and throwing it into a recycling box.

A notice stuck above the foam block says: "To avoid the spread of coronavirus, please use the toothpicks to press the buttons and throw them into the recycling box after using."