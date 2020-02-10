Global  

Oscars Recap: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture

Oscars Recap: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture

Oscars Recap: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture

Here's a look at what happened during the Oscars.

(1:08) WCCO This Morning - Feb.

10, 2020
Oscars: 'Parasite' wins best picture

South Korean dark comic thriller 'Parasite' has won four Academy Awards, including best picture,...
'Parasite' Wins Best Picture at Oscars 2020, Makes History as First Foreign Language Film to Win

Parasite has made history as the first movie not in the English language to win Best Picture at the...
Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture [Video]Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture

Director Bong Joon-ho said the film industry is overcoming language barriers after Parasite became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for best picture. He added winning the award felt..

Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture [Video]Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture

Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture

