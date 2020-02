Monday 5:15 a.m. forecast Brian: GET TOGETHER AND DO ITAGAIN.Lisa: I'M SURE THEY WILL BE MORETHAN WILLING.IT'S COOL OUT THERE, THE ROADSARE QUITE A BIT DRYER.IT'S BACK TO SCHOOL, TOO.MY GIRLS ASKED ME, DO WE GET TOGO TO SCHOOL TOMORROW?YOU SURE DO, AND THE TESTS YOUDIDN'T TAKE ON FRIDAY YOU HAVETO DO TODAY.TEENS THIS MORNING, JACKET, HAT,GLOVES FOR THE KIDS.MORE CLOUDS LATER TODAY.BY THE TIME THEY GET OFF THEBUS, AN INCREASE IN CLOUDSBECAUSE WE HAVE ANOTHER ROUND OFSNOW THAT WILL HIT TONIGHT INTOEARLY TOMORROW MORNING.IT STAYS PRETTY CHILLY WITH THELOW TO MID 30S, AND TEMPERATURESARE NOT BUDGING MUCH.MORE SNOW TONIGHT AND BYTOMORROW MORNING, IN AND AROUNDDENVER, ANOTHER 1 TO 3 INCHES OFSNOW ON THE GROUND.SKIES WILL HAVE CLEARED BY THATPOINT, SO IS MORE OF ANOVERNIGHT EVENT.YOU HAVE A CLEAR SKY HERE INDENVER, FIND SOME AREAS O DENSEAND PATCHY FOG.FEELS LIKE 2°° BELOW 0, SO THELIGHT WINDS ARE PLAYING A ROLEEARLY ON.16 IN BOULDER, 12 IN AURORA, AND4°°, SINGLE DIGITS NEAR FIRESTONAND FORT LUPTON.SATELLITE AND RADAR QUIET HEREIN TOWN.SNOW CLOSER TO MONTROSE,TELLURIDE AND GRAND JUNCTION, SOTHE I-70 DRIVE WEST COULD GETWET IN SPOTS CLOSER TO EAGLE ANDWEST FROM THERE.TIMING BY 9:30 THIS MORNING,THINGS ARE STILL PRETTY QUIET.LIKELY SEE SOME SNOW DEVELOPINGIN THROUGH THE FOOTHILLS ANDMOUNTAINS JUST WEST OF DENVER BYABOUT 2:00.AND THEN HERE IN TOWN IT'S GOINGTO BE A LITTLE CLOSER TO 5:00WE'LL SEE SOME LIGHT SNOW.SO THAT DOES MEAN FOR THEEVENING COMMUTE WE HAVE SOMEGUSTY, BLUSTERY CONDITIONS OUTOF THE NORTH.TEMPERATURES BACK IN THE 20S,SNOW OVERNIGHT.6:00 TOMORROW MORNING AS YOUWALK OUT THE DOOR, THE SKIESWILL BE CLEARING, COLD AND THESNOW ON THE GROUND BUT THENSUNSHINE AND LOOKS LIKE LOW TOMID 30S BY TOMORROW AFTERNOON.SO A PRETTY CHILLY START TO OURWEEK WITH THE 1 TO 3 INCHES OFSNOW POSSIBLE TONIGHT, WHY WEHAVE ISSUED AND KEPT THE FIRSTALERT ACTION DAY AFTER THE SNOWYESTERDAY.CLEAR AND COLD IN THE MORNING.BY WEDNESDAY, A LITTLE WARMER.UPPER 30S.THERE IS GOING TO BE A CHANCE,20% CHANCE OF A FEW LIGHT SNOWSHOWERS WEDNESDAY AND THEN AGAINON SATURDAY SO IT'S ALREADY BEENVERY ACTIVE, JAYSON, WE HAVEANOTHER PRET