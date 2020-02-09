Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein are demanding to be part of the next Irish government, after the left-wing party unexpectedly secured the most votes in an election that leader Mary Lou McDonald described as a ballot-box "revolution." The former political wing of the IRA secured 24.5% of first-preference votes.

That's almost double its share from the last election in 2016.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SINN FEIN LEADER, MARY LOU MCDONALD, SAYING: "I want us to have a government for the people.

I want us to have ideally a government with no Fianna Fail or no Fine Gael in it [...] But I also have to say this in any event, I do not accept the exclusion or talk of excluding our party, a party that represents now almost a quarter of the electorate.

I think that that is fundamentally undemocratic." Sinn Fein's ultimate goal is to reunite Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The party has said the precondition for it to join a coalition would be a promise to hold a unity referendum within five years.

Sinn Fein's first choice is to join up with fellow left-wing parties, but McDonald said on Monday (February 10) the Irish nationalist party will also talk to the country's dominant center-right parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Sinn Fein won't be able to form a coalition if its centre-right rivals stick to their guns and shun the victor.

What happens next depends on the final result of the election - which is yet to be announced.

In the 2016 election, it took Irish political parties ten weeks to form a government.