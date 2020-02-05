Global  

U.S. Health Officials Set to Spend $66M to Battle Coronavirus

In order to take on the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. health officials say they are expected to spend up to $66 million to ward off the deadly virus.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
