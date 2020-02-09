Global  

This Is Bill Gates' $644M New Superyacht

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
This Is Bill Gates' $644M New SuperyachtThis is the superyacht Bill Gates has reportedly ordered for an estimated $644M.
