This Is Bill Gates' $644M New Superyacht 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published This is the superyacht Bill Gates has reportedly ordered for an estimated $644M. This is the superyacht Bill Gates has reportedly ordered for an estimated $644M.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Bill Gates Buys World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht Worth $644 Mn Bill Gates’ is soon going to be the owner of the world’s first hydrogen-fuel cell-based...

Fossbytes - Published 8 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Boroboy 🇬🇧😎🇺🇸 Has Bill Gates ordered the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht, worth an estimated $644m! featuring an infini… https://t.co/oHdDegliaL 21 minutes ago Sindarina, Finder of Edge Cases "Bill Gates has ordered the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht, worth an estimated £500m ($644m) and featuri… https://t.co/dZWbTA0yUn 19 hours ago