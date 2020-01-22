RAY BAEZ Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies https://t.co/NJVMuKLRwQ https://t.co/EwyBcIs6bD 11 minutes ago

RandyWatts Some many great films represented at the #Oscars i was amazed by all of them! Cant imagine how hard it was to pick… https://t.co/rjQql0Dj0s 5 hours ago

Jordan Harff RT @Todd_Spence: Just remember, all of these Oscar winners and nominees drop their phone off the couch and groan when they have to pick it… 9 hours ago

TODD SPENCE Just remember, all of these Oscar winners and nominees drop their phone off the couch and groan when they have to p… https://t.co/YPhqq5sdML 9 hours ago

The Hindu-Mumbai RT @TheHinduCinema: The likes of @Rakulpreet, @radhika_apte @mrinvicible, @Chinmayi and others recall their favourite memories of the #Osca… 1 day ago