Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bong Joon-ho > Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies

Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies

Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies

Bong Joon-ho arrived at the star-studded Governors Ball with six trophies, including best director and best international feature.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Oscars 2020: Winners pick up their engraved trophies https://t.co/NJVMuKLRwQ https://t.co/EwyBcIs6bD 11 minutes ago

JacksonWattz

RandyWatts Some many great films represented at the #Oscars i was amazed by all of them! Cant imagine how hard it was to pick… https://t.co/rjQql0Dj0s 5 hours ago

JDHarff

Jordan Harff RT @Todd_Spence: Just remember, all of these Oscar winners and nominees drop their phone off the couch and groan when they have to pick it… 9 hours ago

Todd_Spence

TODD SPENCE Just remember, all of these Oscar winners and nominees drop their phone off the couch and groan when they have to p… https://t.co/YPhqq5sdML 9 hours ago

THMumbai

The Hindu-Mumbai RT @TheHinduCinema: The likes of @Rakulpreet, @radhika_apte @mrinvicible, @Chinmayi and others recall their favourite memories of the #Osca… 1 day ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema The likes of @Rakulpreet, @radhika_apte @mrinvicible, @Chinmayi and others recall their favourite memories of the… https://t.co/Pp61BlsQLP 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

6 Most Notable Oscar Winners Throughout History [Video]6 Most Notable Oscar Winners Throughout History

6 Most Notable Oscar Winners Throughout History On Feb. 9, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Before the star-studded night, here are..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Regina King & More to Present at Oscars | THR News [Video]Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Regina King & More to Present at Oscars | THR News

Last year's acting winners are set to return to hand out trophies to this year's recipients.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.