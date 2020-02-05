Passengers of quarantined cruise ship in Hong Kong free to go after virus tests

Citizens in Hong Kong turned out to show support for passengers who were quarantined for five days on the World Dream cruise ship docked in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

Footage from February 9 shows signs with messages of support being shown in the general direction of the vessel, while further footage captures the moment passengers were finally allowed to disembark.

All passengers and crew were tested negative for coronavirus prompting a mass exodus from the ship.