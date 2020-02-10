Car narrowly avoids getting crushed by falling debris during Storm Ciara

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
This was the shocking moment strong winds caused by Storm Ciara ripped the roof from a cinema in England's East Midlands, sending debris into the road below and narrowly missing a moving vehicle.

On February 9.

Footage filmed by an eyewitness at home shows part of the Vue Cinema roof in the Sol Central building complex in Northampton town centre being ripped off and hanging by a thread.

Panels are then sent flying into the road below, missing a moving car by inches, during 60mph winds.
0
