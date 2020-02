'Turkiye Scholarship 2020' open applications for int'l students 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:53s - Published 'Turkiye Scholarship 2020' open applications for int'l students Türkiye Scholarships is a government-funded, competitive scholarship program, awarded to outstanding students and researchers to pursue full-time or short-term program at the top universities in Turkey.