Warning about romance scams Molly: 5:55.WITH VALENTINE'S DAY FRIDAY,MANY PEOPLE ARE MAKINGRESERVATIONS FOR DINNER, BUYINGFLOWERS AND OTHER GIFTS.IF YOU ARE INVOLVED IN AN ONLINERELATIONSHIP, NOW IS A GOOD TIMETO MAKE SURE YOU ARE NOT BEINGSCAMMED.HERE ARE THREE RED FLAGS TOWATCH FOR.ONE, SOMEONE WHO CAN'T MEET INPERSON.USE EXCUSES LIKE THEY ARETRAVELLING FOR WORK OR LIVINGOVERSEAS OR HAVE A FAMILY ISSUE.TWO, THE RELATIONSHIP MOVES VERYFAST.THEY TALK ABOUT A FUTURETOGETHER AND HOW THEY HAVE NEVERFELT THIS WAY BEFORE.THREE, LOOK AT THE LANGUAGE THEYUSE.IF THEY HAVE POOR SPELLING ORGRAMMAR OR PHRASES THAT DON'TMAKE SENSE, IT'S A RED FLAG ITMAY BE A FOREIGN SCAMMER.BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU STRESSESIF ANYONE ASKS YOU FOR MONEY,WHETHER IT'S A PLANE TICKET,EMERGEN





Recent related news from verified sources 'Cat and mouse': Romance scams a $28.6m problem and growing Romance scammers cheated victims out of a record $28.6 million last year, finding new hunting grounds...

The Age - Published 2 days ago







