Around Town - Valentine's Day Banquet - 2/10/20

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
New Hope Community Church is hosting a Valentine's Day Banquet Friday.

It goes from 7-9 PM.

They have steak or chicken options.

Entertainment and door prizes are also included.

There's a suggested donation of $15.
BANQUET FRIDAY!IT'S 7 TO 9 IN THE EVENING.THEY HAVE STEAK OR CHICKENOPTIONS.ENTERTAINMENT AND DOOR PRIZESARE ALSO INCLUDED.THERE'S A SUGGESTED DONATION OF15- DOLLARS.




