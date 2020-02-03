5 Days of Valentine

A lot of people worry about what to do for valentine's day.
If it's your first valentine's day as a couple, it's very important.
Our news 15 today 3 relationship and romance authority, al hebert is out at the frosted apron with chief videographeryvette dejean to show us how to have a sweet valentine's day.
What are you up to?
We make valentine's treats 3 we'll touch base with them later in the show.
3 3 is there a perfect valentine's gift?
If it's your first valentine's day as a couple, it's very important.
Our news 15 today 3 relationship and romance authority, al hebert is out at the frosted apron with chief videographeryvette dejean to show us how to have a sweet valentine's day.
What are you up to?
We make valentine's treats 3