Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mystery Virus Discovered With No Identifiable Genes

Mystery Virus Discovered With No Identifiable Genes

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Mystery Virus Discovered With No Identifiable GenesThey’re calling it “Yaravirus” and they have no idea how it came to be.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Darrian_Carrier

Darrian Carrier RT @ContagionTrack: This is now in Brazil. Similar mystery virus with "No matchable DNA" is also popping up in Kenya right now. #VirusUnkn… 18 hours ago

GinnCatherine

Zakiah New mystery virus, named after indigenous goddess, discovered in Brazil https://t.co/VkIkbob1de 22 hours ago

SamDavidStudios

Sam David Management | Black World Studios New #mystery #virus, named after an #indigenous #goddess, discovered in #Brazil https://t.co/r6E1vG5EFj 1 day ago

johnmknox

John M Knox ➡️ New mystery virus, named after indigenous goddess, discovered in Brazil https://t.co/hvgIHoti2U 1 day ago

ContagionTrack

Contagion Tracker This is now in Brazil. Similar mystery virus with "No matchable DNA" is also popping up in Kenya right now.… https://t.co/Ge1Jb44ipi 1 day ago

keller_lind

Helene Keller-Lind RT @edrormba: New mystery #virus, named after indigenous goddess, discovered in #Brazil https://t.co/KGB6FwxSCy 1 day ago

edrormba

Eli Dror New mystery #virus, named after indigenous goddess, discovered in #Brazil https://t.co/KGB6FwxSCy 1 day ago

SilviaE71071006

Silvia Elizabeth Palacios New mystery virus, named after indigenous goddess, discovered in Brazil https://t.co/d5qsRzBqUD 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.