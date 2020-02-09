Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Boeing 747 broke speed records during New York to London flight

A Boeing 747 broke speed records during New York to London flight

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
A Boeing 747 broke speed records during New York to London flight

A Boeing 747 broke speed records during New York to London flight

LONDON — A British Airways Boeing 747-400 set the record for the fastest ever subsonic flight across the Atlantic on Sunday.

Flightradar24.com reports that BA112 flew consistently at Mach 0.86.

CNN reports that the overnight flight from New York coincided with Storm Ciara, which boosted the Boening's speed and allowed it to arrive at London in 4 hours and 56 minutes.

FlightRadar 24 reports that the jet stream gave eastbound flights including BA112 a significant increase in airspeed and reduced their fuel consumption.

Citing the online outlet, CNN reports the plane reached a top speed of nearly 825 miles per hour.

CNN reports that the jet landed nearly two hours ahead of schedule at Heathrow airport at 4:43 am.

The plane was faster by one minute than a Virgin Airways A350 that also took advantage of the jet stream.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

British Airways Flight Turns Fastest Subsonic From New York To London

A British Airways subsonic flight between New York and London has broken the speed record, helped by...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsBelfast TelegraphNewsdayNYTimes.com


British Airways Sets Speed Record, Crossing The Atlantic In Under 5 Hours

Propelled by strong winds, Flight BA112 topped the speed of 800 mph, by one expert estimate. It...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

British Airways set new speed record for transatlantic flights [Video]British Airways set new speed record for transatlantic flights

A British Airways Boeing 747-400 set the record for the fastest ever subsonic flight across the Atlantic on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:06Published

British Airways Sets New Speed Record For Crossing The Atlantic [Video]British Airways Sets New Speed Record For Crossing The Atlantic

A British Airways Flight broke a speed record for a flight from New York City to London. Veuer’s TC Newman has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.