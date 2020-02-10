Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mytholmroyd > Mytholmroyd residents clean up after Storm Ciara flooding

Mytholmroyd residents clean up after Storm Ciara flooding

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Mytholmroyd residents clean up after Storm Ciara flooding

Mytholmroyd residents clean up after Storm Ciara flooding

Residents have begun cleaning up after heavy rain and gale-force winds from Storm Ciara caused flooding in the village of Mytholmroyd in West Yorkshire.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Millions spent on flood defences prove useless as West Yorkshire river bursts its banks [Video]Millions spent on flood defences prove useless as West Yorkshire river bursts its banks

Local authorities have spent millions of pounds on flood defence measures that have proved useless for residents of Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire after the River Calder burst its banks during Storm..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published

Residents in Appleby, Cumbria battle to save homes from Storm Ciara floodwaters [Video]Residents in Appleby, Cumbria battle to save homes from Storm Ciara floodwaters

A cleanup operation is underway in Cumbria in northwest England, one of the worst-affected areas hit by Storm Ciara.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.