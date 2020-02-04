Top 10 Performances The 2020 Oscars Didn't Recognize 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:31s - Published Top 10 Performances The 2020 Oscars Didn't Recognize How did these amazing performances get snubbed at the Oscars?! For this list, we're looking at the amazing performances by actors in 2019 that the Academy Awards didn't recognize.

Tweets about this 🥵 RT @callmecassie3: Award shows are a sham bc Florence Pugh and Cho Yeo-jeong and Lupita Nyong’o all gave Oscar Award winning performances b… 15 minutes ago Eyekatcha Foto Top 10 Performances The 2020 Oscars Didn't Recognize https://t.co/YW3KypXLF9 via @YouTube 👀 #oscars #stillhaveworktodo 22 minutes ago Dex Hinton I think Oscars So White was and is important but also I don’t think this year had many stand out black acting perfo… https://t.co/yq9Q1r5n25 1 hour ago Kyndle Nance 🤜🏽✊🏾🤛🏿 #BelieveInTheFight Top 10 Performances The 2020 Oscars Didn't Recognize https://t.co/uGpW1pZgc3 via @YouTube 1 hour ago Katie Moore Anyone else still sad Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson didn’t get Oscars for their performances in Marriage Story? No? Just me? 2 hours ago Lou Klaric @MysterySolvent I saw a few of them. Honestly, of the ones I saw, none seemed to be Oscar films despite some strong… https://t.co/xT2KFwnEvY 3 hours ago Akbar Raza So South Korea’s Parasite makes history by winning. What keeps you enthralled in Parasite is the visual wit, powerf… https://t.co/gygHYTqCPT 3 hours ago Lori Haselrick 'Parasite' was the best-acted movie. Why didn't the Oscars reward that? - Los Angeles Times #OscarsSoWhite https://t.co/3StBWHrnZS 6 hours ago