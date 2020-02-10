Global  

Bellerin: We are improving

Bellerin: We are improving

Bellerin: We are improving

Arsenal vice-captain Hector Bellerin believes the team are getting better under new head coach Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal injury news: Expected return dates for Bellerin, Ozil and Torreira ahead of Everton

A look at Arsenal's latest injury news and return dates with a Premier League clash against Everton...
Football.london - Published


Tweets about this

obiiiwill

WilĹ ⚓ @Gunnersc0m Better than Bellerin? What you talking about? AMN had a whole year to claim that RB position but couldn… https://t.co/2o2NOARosG 11 minutes ago

mtully2010

Buckfast Murphy Signs my spanish is improving. I could lip read Bellerin saying puta. #duolingo #ARSEVE 2 hours ago

BrickTopGunner

BRICKTOP RT @Custom1Super: @ClockEndJames5 @danmoughton @SkySportsPL @ING This muppet is today's perfect Gooner. He believes Arsenal's main purpose… 1 day ago

Custom1Super

SantoCazorla @ClockEndJames5 @danmoughton @SkySportsPL @ING This muppet is today's perfect Gooner. He believes Arsenal's main pu… https://t.co/U3jmTqUBTu 2 days ago

jray_ak1

Arjit Jere @gunnerblog Tbh amn was doing well at FB under arteta. ।improving in positioning. I guess bellerin comeback means less games for amn 3 days ago

Fifa16pack

Fut19 @JustDeacon i kinda like bellerin i think some games he playes very well but still needs to improve a lot mustafi a… https://t.co/etYKvGLEvY 6 days ago

iam_ademuyiwa

Adebola Taofeek Hard to pick out a player that didn’t do well today. Maybe Bellerin needs to be sharper, more reason why Pepe was f… https://t.co/7z2OniXys0 1 week ago

ibraahim_hayatu

Ibrahim @usmvn We must bought Mari, we have saliba coming in the summer. Luiz, bellerin and Sokratis are improving, Tierne… https://t.co/sNSEPPjn8R 1 week ago

