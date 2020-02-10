Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht

Yacht architcts Sinot have denied widespread media reports claiming that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had ordered the firm's 112-metre hydrogen-powered superyacht.

The £500 million vessel features an infinity pool, six luxury cabins and a helipad, and is powered by two liquid hydrogen fuel tanks.

Sinot say they have no business relationship with Mr Gates, after international media reported the billionaire had commissioned the yacht.