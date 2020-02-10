Global  

Billy Porter Talks His Favourite Looks From The 2020 Oscars

"Pose" star Billy Porter walks the red carpet at Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party after opening the show alongside Janelle Monáe.

Despite being parched from his performance, Billy reveals his favourite looks of the night to ET Canada's Keshia Chanté.
