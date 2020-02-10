Asked who'd be her 'Mike Pence', Warren says 'I already have a dog' 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:37s - Published Asked who'd be her 'Mike Pence', Warren says 'I already have a dog' U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren took a swipe at U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at a campaign event in Lebanon, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Asked who'd be her 'Mike Pence', Warren says 'I already have a dog' The senator from Massachusetts was asked by a man in the audience if she would choose a running mate who would look at her "with adoring eyes," referring to how some people think Vice President Mike Pence looks at President Donald Trump. Warren responded, "I already have a dog."







