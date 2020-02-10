Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > I carrot believe how clean these are! Bangladeshi workers clean veg in vigorous fashion

I carrot believe how clean these are! Bangladeshi workers clean veg in vigorous fashion

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
I carrot believe how clean these are! Bangladeshi workers clean veg in vigorous fashion

I carrot believe how clean these are! Bangladeshi workers clean veg in vigorous fashion

A group of dedicated farmers use their hands to clean hundreds of fresh carrots after harvest in Savar Upazila, just northwest of Dhaka city in Bangladesh.

The footage, recorded on Sunday (February 9), shows a traditional process of washing in the region, where farmers vigorously push the vegetable side to side, creating a "wave" of carrots.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.