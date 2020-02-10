I carrot believe how clean these are! Bangladeshi workers clean veg in vigorous fashion

A group of dedicated farmers use their hands to clean hundreds of fresh carrots after harvest in Savar Upazila, just northwest of Dhaka city in Bangladesh.

The footage, recorded on Sunday (February 9), shows a traditional process of washing in the region, where farmers vigorously push the vegetable side to side, creating a "wave" of carrots.