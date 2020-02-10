Storm Ciara Is Battering the U.K. with Rain, Floods and Winds Up to 90mph

MARIA CRISTINA ALZAT RT @johndavidreece6: Storm Dennis has arrived with 50 plus miles an hour winds and rain for the next 16 hours [here in Kent] as most of you… 4 hours ago

John David Reece Storm Dennis has arrived with 50 plus miles an hour winds and rain for the next 16 hours [here in Kent] as most of… https://t.co/btnhlZr8Fh 4 hours ago

Mayes Accountants RT @kenvareys: Storm Ciara has been battering the UK with gale force winds and heavy rain recently and the Met Office has predicted more of… 22 hours ago

Ken Varey Town & Country Wear Storm Ciara has been battering the UK with gale force winds and heavy rain recently and the Met Office has predicte… https://t.co/ROUKQTgHex 22 hours ago

Verse On Wine RT @NellGrey1: With Storm Ciara battering down, why not transport yourself to Freshwater Bay? 99p on Amazon The Strictly Business Proposal… 2 days ago

DROPINOCEAN! RT @SkyNews: After battering the UK, #StormCiara has headed towards Europe - with planes wobbling in mid-air as they prepared to land in Zu… 3 days ago

Yorkshire Cat Mum RT @FoxgloveCovert: The weather was interesting yesterday for Team Tuesday! The recently planted hedge on the moorland edge had taken a bat… 3 days ago