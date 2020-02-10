Snowmobile crash in Ava

Usual today.

One man was sent to the hospital following a snowmobile accident in ava.

Deputies with the oneida county sheriff's office say, speed does not appear to be a factor.

It happened around 11 yesterday morning in ava.

Deputies say 33 year old james moroney from wallkill was riding his snowmobile, when his skis caught an edge in the trail causing the snowmobile to flip over.

Moroney was