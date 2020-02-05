Color Blind Casting leads to the first Black touring Phantom of the Opera

HISTORY MONTH, WE TAKE TIME TOHIGHLIGHT THE HISTORY MAKERSOF THE PAST AND THOSE WHO AREMAKING HISTORY TODAY.

WMAR2NEWS MALLORY SOFASTAII TELLSUS HOW ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'SPHANTOM OF THE OPERA HAS TAKENA STEP THAT IS BRIDGING TGAP.SOT 19:45 My mother taught megrowing up don't let you colordefine you.

Let it be a partof your foundation but don'tlet it define you.

Becausewhen you start to let youcolor define you there arelimitations that can arisewhether you put them onyourself or other people startto put them on you.

So i neverbought into the idea that icouldn't do anything or wasn'tright for anything because ofmy color.

I just made surethat my level of excellencepreceeded my color and that itkind of made people blind tomy color and so I could getinto any door that I wanteddo.

TRACK 1: THAT PHILOSOPHYHAS OPENED DOORS FOR DERRICKDAVIS TO PLAY ONE OF THE MOSTSOUGHT AFTER ROLES ONBROADWAY, THE PHANTOM OF THEOPERA.

HE IS THE FIRST AFRICANAMERICAN TO TOUR IN THE ICONICROLE BUTTED SOT 22:26 It feelslike a weight ofresponsibility.

Its a pleasantweighT but a weight none theless.

26:28 It felt like avery fragile treasure was inmy hands and I had to takevery special care of it.

TRACK2: ASIDE FROM GETTING HISLINES RIGHT AND HITTING HISNOTES, A BIG PART OF THEWEIGHT IS KNOWING THAT YOUNGPEOPLE ARE WATCHING HIM SOT:22:58 I don't take thatlightly.

I was a youth pastorin my church for several yearsbefore I stepped into mycareer and I had a group ofabout 300 young people in longisland that I was in chargeof.

So young people are veryclose to my heart so Iunderstand how consciously andsub consciously they patternthemselves after what theysee.

So I take very specialcare to make sure that what iexemplify is excellence andgreatness and I try to livethat way in my every day lifTRACK 3: HE CALLS HIMSELF ADREAMER AND DREAM CLIMBER ANDHAS A FEW WORDS OF WISDOM FORANYONE WITH A DREAM SOT: 13:30Dream as big as you can andthen let your journey blowyour biggest dreams out of thewater.

I could never havedreamt.

This was the firstshow my parents took me see asa child and I had no dream ofplaying the role at that time,Though my mother at being theRebecca that she is she wouldencourage me and say you'regoing to be the phantom,You're going to do this,You're going to play mufasa.And little by little I beganto believe it and I steppedinto it.

So don't limityourself.

Literally nothing isimpossible.

