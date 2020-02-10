'We're missing out on our everyday life' - Australian on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s
Nearly a week into quarantine on the Diamond Princess, an Australian family are passing the time as best they can while 66 more people on board tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases on the ship to 136 on Monday.
Aun Na Tan and her family have been confined to their cabin after the cruise ship was placed in quarantine upon arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo on February 3.

Tan says she is grateful that their family is at least staying together as other families who had booked separate rooms from their children are now unable to see each other.

"The kids were supposed to start school, so they're missing out," said Tan via video chat.

"We were looking forward to the Queen and Adam Lambert concert (in Melbourne) but we're going to miss that now." The family says that the mood aboard has remained largely positive, with the crew sometimes even singing as they deliver meals.




