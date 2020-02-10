People Calling Out Oscars Snubbing Luke Perry, 'In Memoriam'

Sony Pictures Releasing/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP The Oscars' 'In Memoriam' segment highlights some of the most beloved and best-known people in the movie industry who passed away in the last year of film.

This year, however, Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce, who both died in 2019, were left out of the section, despite the former appearing in best picture nominee "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.