Coronavirus has claimed more lives than SARS

Reuters Drugmakers are working on vaccines to counter the spreading Wuhan coronavirus.

But it will take years to fully test the injections, experts told Business Insider.

The outbreak has now killed more than 900 people, and sickened more than 40,500.

The death toll now exceeds the 2003 SARS outbreak.

The vaccine research holds great value for public health, as another coronavirus outbreak is likely to happen in the future, scientists told us.

&quot;It will be folly to think that this won&apos;t happen again,&quot; said Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic&apos;s Vaccine Research Group.
