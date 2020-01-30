Texas Teen DeAndre Arnold Attends Oscars With 'Hair Love' Team

DeAndre Arnold, a teenager from Texas who was forced to either cut his dreadlocks or miss his graduation, attended the Oscars Sunday evening as a guest of the team behind the animated short film "Hair Love." Katie Johnston reports.

DeAndre Arnold was told his dreadlocks violated his Texas high school’s dress code. Now he has been...

