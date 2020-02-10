Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BCTC 2.10.20

BCTC 2.10.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
BCTC 2.10.20BCTC 2.10.20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BCTC 2.10.20

Come temperature today around the one degrees in the desert cool off and the thankless job is to help you hone your skills canadian technical contact brecht duncan and emily right here tells all about work for solutions welcom to use which are common to tell us what is what is work for solutions to work for solutions is a division of the city's where we work with companies and organizations to customize courses for ploys are produced really glad what the be the main goal for people that wanted to and to what should they cannot go so it basically disappeared with the company.

Once you do so i know work with organizations like adults and thermoses.

This was lucky in the classes americ, so there are class is to prepar the is to go to the workforce.

So right now him with taking some classes to's coming up experience and get involved because emily wanted those classes like for you.

I really enjoy him because it taught me how to do a public speaking class or learning how to do art history class ... other sorts of ... what a great idea how people ge signed up is you will be watching is going on it's both the for one of my loved ones.

Whatever may be how people get signed up so we work directly with the company's if you're going thousand number to reach out to the down syndrome association central kentucky in the next class that coming up health and wellness series, so they pick the participants forget to take the classes were also working the autism society of the bluegrass to reach out to them.

If you're interested in the class looking to sign the and the person you are so passionate the lien hammered him.

I think korea's more just seeing my friend josh the of buddies of the bluegrass and of is all the things that is good below but really to to the water by yourself is you okay will society says this is a disability but i can see the lord.

I see the good becomes ou of business look yourself so this is a flaw how can i use that for good of the religious the soul one about ourselves how we can include everybody in a can everything roll positive is a real scenario for you is not only does it help the individuals but helps lexington as a whole to have does spokespersons wanted to i think the biggest of flaw is of is the assumption that the especially his mother were by the walmart greeter were in order the down syndrome association kentucky that's actually where i work on the administrative assistant and i really take pride in what i do know just which is saying what just because someone especially doesn't mean that they can't do a job that you are i want you know they have them goals and in the was causing the aspirations were to try to help her out so it's you and you know that i finally had enough cold.

Basically, i've learned the skills about what i've learned in the ... to know what you need to do to be able to use this to go to the college class like the ctc some court get out there and hit the community.

The recommended predicable in my view is very much on smart you can go to our website at the school bluegrass.

Technical college you can go to work for solutions my email addresses bruck.duncan akc ccs.edu she




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bmoffatton

Brian Moffatt “If I find it hard to admit my sins, it’s because I have forgotten the gospel.” -Elyse Fitzpatrick #bctc #faithbiblicalcounseling #bctc2020 3 hours ago

stevejbicknell

Steve Bicknell Join #BCTC #BHBanter execofficer@bournemouthchamber.org https://t.co/06kKtqEY5r 7 hours ago

abhijit_bctc

Abhijit Chakraborty My book is available on - https://t.co/DO36Fyp0Nq https://t.co/ms1q4fS5YA https://t.co/J2D3aqj6x3 https://t.co/izS2gPAKUr 10 hours ago

jspackma

Norma Jane RT @RussDiabo: When 1997 SCC Delgamuukw decision was issued I was working w/ Neskonlith Chief Art Manuel, spokesperson for Interior Allianc… 13 hours ago

PaganMediaBites

Pagan Media RT @RussDiabo: Gov't's of BC & Canada renewed BCTC surrender process in their 2019 BC Treaty Negotiations Policy w/ FN Summit. UBCIC was ex… 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.