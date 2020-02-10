Come temperature today around the one degrees in the desert cool off and the thankless job is to help you hone your skills canadian technical contact brecht duncan and emily right here tells all about work for solutions welcom to use which are common to tell us what is what is work for solutions to work for solutions is a division of the city's where we work with companies and organizations to customize courses for ploys are produced really glad what the be the main goal for people that wanted to and to what should they cannot go so it basically disappeared with the company.

Once you do so i know work with organizations like adults and thermoses.

This was lucky in the classes americ, so there are class is to prepar the is to go to the workforce.

So right now him with taking some classes to's coming up experience and get involved because emily wanted those classes like for you.

I really enjoy him because it taught me how to do a public speaking class or learning how to do art history class ... other sorts of ... what a great idea how people ge signed up is you will be watching is going on it's both the for one of my loved ones.

Whatever may be how people get signed up so we work directly with the company's if you're going thousand number to reach out to the down syndrome association central kentucky in the next class that coming up health and wellness series, so they pick the participants forget to take the classes were also working the autism society of the bluegrass to reach out to them.

If you're interested in the class looking to sign the and the person you are so passionate the lien hammered him.

I think korea's more just seeing my friend josh the of buddies of the bluegrass and of is all the things that is good below but really to to the water by yourself is you okay will society says this is a disability but i can see the lord.

I see the good becomes ou of business look yourself so this is a flaw how can i use that for good of the religious the soul one about ourselves how we can include everybody in a can everything roll positive is a real scenario for you is not only does it help the individuals but helps lexington as a whole to have does spokespersons wanted to i think the biggest of flaw is of is the assumption that the especially his mother were by the walmart greeter were in order the down syndrome association kentucky that's actually where i work on the administrative assistant and i really take pride in what i do know just which is saying what just because someone especially doesn't mean that they can't do a job that you are i want you know they have them goals and in the was causing the aspirations were to try to help her out so it's you and you know that i finally had enough cold.

Basically, i've learned the skills about what i've learned in the ... to know what you need to do to be able to use this to go to the college class like the ctc some court get out there and hit the community.

The recommended predicable in my view is very much on smart you can go to our website at the school bluegrass.

Technical college you can go to work for solutions my email addresses bruck.duncan akc ccs.edu she