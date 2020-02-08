Exit Polls predict AAP return to Delhi, BJP a distant second? | OneIndia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:56s - Published Exit Polls predict AAP return to Delhi, BJP a distant second? | OneIndia News All eyes on Delhi Assembly election results tomorrow; Exit polls predict AAP sweep, BJP a distant second; Congress to move privilege motion against Thawarchand Gehlot; Supreme Court asks how can 4-month-old protest; Jamia protesters march to Parliament pushed back by barricades; Police register molestation complaint in Gargi case, Gargi College principal speaks up; Indian crew aboard quarantined ship send SOS and more news