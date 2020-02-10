Prayers offered at famed Hindu temple for cure for coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Amid novel coronavirus outbreak fears in India, a famous Hindu temple in Hyderabad has decided to conduct a special service to ward off the threat.
Amid novel coronavirus outbreak fears in India, a famous Hindu temple in Hyderabad has decided to conduct a special service to ward off the threat.

The Chilkur Balaji temple, filmed here on February 6, will be organising a special service of prayers on February 13 to pray for a cure for the coronavirus.

According to the head priest, the temple has been receiving a lot of requests from devotees to conduct special services for a variety of causes.

The famed temple has performed similar prayers in the past against the economic crisis, the agrarian crisis that led to farmer suicides across the country, and during the swine flu epidemic.




