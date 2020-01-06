Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ET's Kevin Frazier Recounts His Favorite Oscar Moments

ET's Kevin Frazier Recounts His Favorite Oscar Moments

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 05:05s - Published < > Embed
ET's Kevin Frazier Recounts His Favorite Oscar Moments

ET's Kevin Frazier Recounts His Favorite Oscar Moments

Kevin Frazier talked to DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques about the history-making show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020: "Parasite" wins Best Picture, more historic moments

The 92nd Academy Awards were all about historic moments and tackling recent controversy. The South...
CBS News - Published

"Parasite" named first foreign-language film to win best picture at the Oscars

Amid criticism over diversity issues, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named the South...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News ET’s Kevin Frazier Recounts His Favorite Oscar Moments https://t.co/cgTfLgj7pq https://t.co/Bh8GCjkOA8 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Entertainment Tonight' Celebrates 10,000 Episodes [Video]'Entertainment Tonight' Celebrates 10,000 Episodes

"Entertainment Tonight" is making history, celebrating 10,000 episodes; ET's Kevin Frazier joins CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:28Published

ET's Kevin Frazier Recounts His Favorite Golden Globes Moments [Video]ET's Kevin Frazier Recounts His Favorite Golden Globes Moments

Kevin Frazier shared some memorable moments on the red carpet with Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.