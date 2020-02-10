Global  

Oscar win helps San Diego native expand non-profit

Oscar win helps San Diego native expand non-profit

Oscar win helps San Diego native expand non-profit

One year after winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject, Melissa Bertson says the response has been overwhelming and is helping to expand her mission to take the stigma out of menstruation.
Oscar win helps San Diego native expand non-profit

