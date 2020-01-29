Top 10 Things Birds of Prey Got Right & Wrong

Can you not get enough of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn?

Are you excited for Birds of Prey?

Well, we just saw Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, and the movie absolutely lived up to the hype!

For this list, we’re only focusing on how accurate, or inaccurate the movie’s protagonists were in regards to the spirit of the source material, and not its overall plot points of villains, so as fantastic as Ewan McGregor was as Black Mask, he won't be an entry.

Join MsMojo as we countdown the Top 10 Things Birds of Prey Gets Right and Wrong.