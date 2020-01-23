Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that 'Hindu is not BJP'

Watch: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that 'Hindu is not BJP'

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that 'Hindu is not BJP'

Watch: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that 'Hindu is not BJP'

Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Sanjay Raut commented on the statement made by the general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mudassi39099697

Shaikh Mudassir Very Well Said By Shiv Sena Mr Sanjay Rawat Rajya Sabha Member Great Speech Today Ground Reality And Position Of IN… https://t.co/VIdSxctcjV 3 days ago

SenaVahtukSena

Shiv Vahtuk Sena https://t.co/IiXAzcbne2 Very Well Said By Shiv Sena Mr Sanjay Rawat Rajya Sabha Member Great Speech Today Ground… https://t.co/PQvHQfCr41 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘We formed govt in Maharashtra despite our phones being tapped’: Sanjay Raut [Video]‘We formed govt in Maharashtra despite our phones being tapped’: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked the BJP over the phone tapping row.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published

CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya informs Sanjay Raut [Video]CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya informs Sanjay Raut

CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya informs Sanjay Raut

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.