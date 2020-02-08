Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 23ABC Morning Show at 6 am - Top Stories for February 10, 2020

23ABC Morning Show at 6 am - Top Stories for February 10, 2020

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 08:19s - Published < > Embed
23ABC Morning Show at 6 am - Top Stories for February 10, 2020

23ABC Morning Show at 6 am - Top Stories for February 10, 2020

A man is in custody after leading police and sheriff's deputies on a pursuit just northwest of Bakersfield.

Plus, the Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign announced National Surrogates representing Sanders will be speaking at Cal State Bakersfield this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Top Stories: iOS 13.4 Beta, iPhone 'CarKey' Leak, New Apple TV?

The first week of February brought quite a bit of Apple news and rumors, led by a fresh set of...
MacRumours.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Morning Show at 6 am - Top Stories for February 10, 2020 - Video https://t.co/csADW5i4UE #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/sg13oLm2kY 55 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FCA Replay February 7, 2020 [Video]FCA Replay February 7, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of February 7, 2020, include Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Gladiator Mojave reveals at the Chicago Auto..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:40Published

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 9 [Video]23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 9

New from overnight: a suspect is in custody after shooting two NYPD officers in the Bronx. What officials are saying about this assassination attempt. Plus, how Delano Police officials are responding..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.