23ABC Morning Show at 6 am - Top Stories for February 10, 2020
A man is in custody after leading police and sheriff's deputies on a pursuit just northwest of Bakersfield.
Plus, the Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign announced National Surrogates representing Sanders will be speaking at Cal State Bakersfield this week.
