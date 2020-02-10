Elton John thanks husband and their 'beautiful boys' following win at 2020 Oscars 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published Elton John thanks husband and their 'beautiful boys' following win at 2020 Oscars Elton John paid an emotional tribute to his husband David Furnish and their "beautiful boys" as he collected the Academy Award for Best Original Song on Sunday night.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Elton John pays moving tribute to his husband and sons in emotional Oscars speech Elton John gave a moving speech in which he thanked his husband and their two sons during his Oscars...

PinkNews - Published 8 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this