Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vegas Golden Knights provide beds for Las Vegas kids

Vegas Golden Knights provide beds for Las Vegas kids

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Vegas Golden Knights provide beds for Las Vegas kids

Vegas Golden Knights provide beds for Las Vegas kids

For the second straight year, the Vegas Golden Knights teamed up with Walker Furniture on Sunday to provide Las Vegas valley kids with new beds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Carolina tops Vegas in shootout, spoils DeBoer’s home debut

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams scored in the shootout, leading the Carolina...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Las Vegas Aviators tickets go on sale Monday [Video]Las Vegas Aviators tickets go on sale Monday

Baseball season is almost here, and the Las Vegas Aviators single-game tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at noon. 13 Action News Reporter spoke with Jim Gemma, the Aviators&apos; media relations director,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC [Video]2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC

A local filmmaker is exploring the possibility of Tupac Shakur still being alive in a film currently in production, 2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.