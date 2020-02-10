Widespread disruption following Storm Ciara

The UK’s transport network is struggling to recover after being battered by Storm Ciara over the weekend.

Train services are suffering delays and cancellations as repairs to the railway are carried out following damage caused by the extreme weather.

Strong winds blew trees, sheds, roofs, trampolines and other debris onto tracks on Sunday, blocking lines and bringing down overhead power cables.

The West Coast Main Line is suspended between Carlisle and Glasgow due to flooding at Caldew Viaduct, Cumbria.