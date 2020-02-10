Global  

Ozil, Lacazette 'happier' under Arteta

Ozil, Lacazette 'happier' under Arteta

Ozil, Lacazette 'happier' under Arteta

Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette say there is a more 'togetherness' in the squad since the arrival of head coach Mikel Arteta.
