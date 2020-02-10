Ozil, Lacazette 'happier' under Arteta 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:26s - Published Ozil, Lacazette 'happier' under Arteta Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette say there is a more 'togetherness' in the squad since the arrival of head coach Mikel Arteta.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Arsenal Stars Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette Praise the Effect of Mikel Arteta on Their Team (Video) Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette have much positive to say about how things have changed at Arsenal...

SoccerNews.com - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like