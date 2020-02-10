Mercedes intend to give Hamilton fastest car

Global  

Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes if Formula One’s dominant team can provide him with the quickest car on the planet, Toto Wolff has said.

Hamilton’s £40million-a-season contract with the Silver Arrows is up for renewal at the end of the year, and he has been linked with a move to Ferrari.

Team principal Wolff, who revealed he has not been in contact with Hamilton for two months, was speaking at London’s Royal Automobile Club as Mercedes unveiled a new sponsorship deal with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS.

“We would like to have the fastest man in the car and I know Lewis wants to be in the fastest car so there is a mutual outcome,” said Wolff.

“It is the obvious pairing going forward."
