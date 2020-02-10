Beautiful Bouquets and Fun Workshops for Valentine's Day

Flowers are clearly a Valentine's Day staple.

But if you're looking to go beyond the standard red roses, we're sharing ways to "wow" your Valentine with something truly special.

Joining us to share their beautiful arrangements, their philanthropic mission, and some fun workshops are Lindsay Leinenkugel and Drew Hawley from Flowers for Dreams. Pre-order a Valentine’s bouquet today for pick up or delivery at Flowers for Dreams!

Use the code SENDLOVEMKE20 for 10% off today only!

Code is also valid on workshop tickets.

For more information, visit FlowersForDreams.com or stop in at their Walker's Point location (134 W Pittsburgh Ave).