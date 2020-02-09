World's largest firework illuminates Colorado sky

The world's largest firework illuminated the sky above Steamboat Springs, Colorado after being let off on February 8.

Weighing at almost 2,800 pounds and just over five foot high, the record-breaking firework was shot out of a 26-foot tube at over 300 mph into the sky.

"Wow, holy cr*p!" the filmer can be heard saying in the video.

An official from Guinness World Records attended the event and officially declared the firework as the largest in the world.