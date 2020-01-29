Frederick County Public Schools Responds After Nazi Flag Seen Hanging Near School Window 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:28s - Published Frederick County Public Schools Responds After Nazi Flag Seen Hanging Near School Window The school district said once they were notified, FCPS staff immediately removed the flag from near the window.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Maryland schools addresses Nazi flag seen hanging in window FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Officials for a public school in Maryland are investigating after a Nazi flag...

Seattle Times - Published 6 hours ago



Nazi flag seen hanging in classroom window at Maryland public high school A Maryland public high school launched an investigation Monday after photos of a Nazi flag hanging in...

FOXNews.com - Published 1 hour ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Cindy Stickline-Rose RT @TheTentacle1: Frederick County Public Schools Tone Deaf Seth Eisenberg Genocide is a term used to describe violence against members o… 46 minutes ago Huntingtown Guidance The Optimist Club of Calvert-Prince Frederick awards 2 scholarships providing financial assistance to students grad… https://t.co/M06ZyeozyW 5 hours ago The Tentacle Frederick County Public Schools Tone Deaf Seth Eisenberg Genocide is a term used to describe violence against mem… https://t.co/8SVcOkI6CG 6 hours ago M K ❤️ RT @wjz: Frederick County Public Schools Responds After Nazi Flag Seen Hanging Near School Window https://t.co/lwjCgFCc3x https://t.co/05uD… 8 hours ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore Frederick County Public Schools Responds After Nazi Flag Seen Hanging Near School Window https://t.co/lwjCgFCc3x https://t.co/05uDbziZ7J 8 hours ago NeneJohnson RT @wjz: Frederick County Public Schools Responds After Nazi Flag Seen Hanging Near School Window https://t.co/HVvMCyA8qy https://t.co/dx1q… 9 hours ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore Frederick County Public Schools Responds After Nazi Flag Seen Hanging Near School Window https://t.co/HVvMCyA8qy https://t.co/dx1qflSLS5 12 hours ago EJ RT @wjz: Frederick County Public Schools has spoken out about an incident on Friday where a Nazi flag used in a World War II history class… 17 hours ago